June 16, 1931 – May 2, 2023

Lola Mae Giesselmann Scheer, age 91, of Arlington, Nebraska, passed away May 2, 2023, at Providence Place in Fremont.

Lola was born on June 16, 1931, to Henry and Viola Gerwick in Snyder, Nebraska. After graduation from Snyder High School, she attended Wayne State College and then taught for several years in a one-room schoolhouse in District 41 near Snyder. She married Larry Giesselmann on June 15, 1952, and lovingly raised her six children in Snyder. She was very active in her church and volunteered with community organizations and schools. Her faith, family and friends were her solid foundations and loves of her life. After Larry’s death in 1987, Lola married Melvin Scheer in 1993 and moved to Arlington.

Lola was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Larry and Melvin.

She is survived by her six children, Dean (Deanna) Giesselmann, Marlene (Rick) Pyatt, Kent (Pat) Giesselmann, Kevin (Mary Jo) Giesselmann, Paul (Paige) Giesselmann, David (Vicki) Giesselmann, 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rita (Richard) Johnson and Sharon Ash.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church north of Arlington. Lunch will follow the service. Burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Snyder. Memorials are suggested to St Paul’s Lutheran Church or Camp Luther. Visitation will be Sunday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont with the family present from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.