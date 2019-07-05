Lonnie M. De LongDecember 26, 1934—June 28, 2019
Lonnie M. De Long, 84, of Fremont, NE, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Life Care Center of Elkhorn, NE. He was born December 26, 1934, in Grand Island, NE, to Leonard and Mildred (Watkins) De Long. Lonnie served in the US Army from September 28, 1954 until September 4, 1957. Lonnie married Gladys La Plante on March 6, 1964 in Fremont.
Lonnie was a member of the Jehovah Witness Church in Fremont and enjoyed wolves and reading western books.
Lonnie is survived by his daughter, Ruth De Long; son, Cornell De Long; ex-wife, Gladys La Plante all of Scribner, NE; and sister, Lucretia Griffen of Ames, NE.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Theta Mousel.
Memorial service will be 2 PM, Monday, July 8th, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 North Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490