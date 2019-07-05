{{featured_button_text}}
Lonnie M. De Long

Lonnie M. De LongDecember 26, 1934—June 28, 2019

Lonnie M. De Long, 84, of Fremont, NE, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Life Care Center of Elkhorn, NE. He was born December 26, 1934, in Grand Island, NE, to Leonard and Mildred (Watkins) De Long. Lonnie served in the US Army from September 28, 1954 until September 4, 1957. Lonnie married Gladys La Plante on March 6, 1964 in Fremont.

Lonnie was a member of the Jehovah Witness Church in Fremont and enjoyed wolves and reading western books.

Lonnie is survived by his daughter, Ruth De Long; son, Cornell De Long; ex-wife, Gladys La Plante all of Scribner, NE; and sister, Lucretia Griffen of Ames, NE.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Theta Mousel.

Memorial service will be 2 PM, Monday, July 8th, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 North Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Lonnie M. De Long
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments