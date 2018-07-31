Feb. 20, 1926 – July 29, 2018
Loran Votruba, 92, formerly of Clarkson, died Sunday, July 29, 2018, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Divine Mercy Parish, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Schuyler. Celebrants will be Rev. Dan Lenz and Rev. Gerry Gonderinger. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Kracl Funeral Chapel, Schuyler. Visitation also will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Military rites and committal in Schuyler Cemetery, Schuyler. Lunch at St. Mary’s Social Center. Memorials in care of the family.
Loran Leo Votruba was born to Frank O. and Lizzie Votruba on a farm in Dodge County on Feb. 20, 1926. Growing up, Loran lived on a farm by Dodge and attended school in Dodge.
At age 17 he joined the Army 3461st Ordinance Medium Automotive Maintenance Company. Loran served during WWII from Feb. 21, 1945, to Nov. 26, 1946. He was part of the first occupying force in Japan. Upon returning from the service, he started farming by Dodge.
On April 10, 1948, he married Wilma Votruba at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson.
Loran and Wilma farmed by Dodge from 1948 to 1949. In 1950 they moved to a farm south of Clarkson. They worked this farm until they had a farm sale in 1995. In 2000, they moved from the farm to Fremont. In 2014, Loran and Wilma moved to Homestead Assisted Living in Norfolk. In 2017, they moved to St Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk. Late in 2017, they relocated to Countryside Home in Madison.
Loran is a member of St. Mary Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Prior to this he was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Schuyler and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont.
Loran is a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Loran is survived by: son, Larry (Nell) Votruba Norfolk; grandchildren, Lance (Amanda) Votruba, Gretna, Trevor (Shelley) Votruba, Gretna, Katie Votruba, Plano, Texas, Holly (Matt) French, Palm Harbor, Florida; great-grandchildren, Lodan Votruba, Allyson Votruba, Covin Votruba, Aspen Votruba, Austin Votruba, Adelyn French, Schuyler French; sisters-in-law, Anita Poulas, Fremont, and Gladys Vodvarka, Dodge.
He was preceded in death by: wife, Wilma V. Votruba, Norfolk; parents, Frank O. and Lizzie Votruba; parents-in-law, Joseph A. and Marie Vrba; brothers and sisters-in-law, Adolph and Ludmilla Stecher, Jerry and Jennie Stecher, Raymond and Doris Stecher, and Frank Votruba; brothers-in-law, Jim Poulas , Frank Vodvarka.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler is in charge of arrangements.