November 17, 2022

Lorene Anderson, age 88, of Fremont passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings.

She is survived by her husband of 75 years Gene; children, Dave Anderson, Denise (Gary) Joens, Janice (Cliff) Raymond, Janene (George) Koppit; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church in Fremont in memory of Lorene.

Services will be at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning 1 hour prior, Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

