Died April 28, 2020
Loretta M. Ferguson, 82 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Methodist Fremont Health.
Loretta was born to Joseph and Marie (Havlovec) Stuchlik in Prague, Nebraska. She grew up in Bruno, Nebraska, and graduated from David City High School. On Feb. 18, 1958, she married Richard D. Holzerland. The couple moved to Schuyler, Nebraska, for a short time and then to Fremont. Richard passed away on Oct. 30, 1968. Loretta married Richard L. Ferguson. He passed away Nov. 23, 1994.
Throughout Loretta’s life, she worked for Schweser’s, Mod O’ Day, and retired in 2017 from Walmart after many years of service. Over the years, Loretta enjoyed playing bingo downtown, Bunko, and many adventurous camping trips with her family. She loved to spend her time visiting with people, baking, and loved being a grandmother.
Loretta was a member of the Red Hat Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; son, Brian Holzerland; and sister, Dorothy Krivanek.
She is survived by her children, Alan (Shelly) Holzerland, Dale (Sandy) Holzerland, Cindy (Doug) Glenn, and Nicole Mooney; 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Pastor Jeremy Henderson will officiate. Visitation will be Monday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., also at Moser’s. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the FurEver Home and Mended Little Hearts.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.