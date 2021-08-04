Loretta M. Sorensen

Loretta was born Dec. 20, 1943, in Columbus. She attended District 54 School in Stanton and District 40 School in Colfax County until moving to Dodge in 1953. She attended St. Wenceslaus Catholic School and Dodge High School until the 11th grade. Loretta moved to Schuyler and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1962. She then moved to Fremont and attended Bahner’s Beauty School, graduating in 1963. She worked as a beautician for 3 years. In 1965, she married James Sorensen and had three daughters. They lived in Fremont from 1965 to 1990. During those years she worked as a checker at Safeway, Walgreens and as a waitress at various restaurants. She also worked at Pendleton Woolen Mills and Campbell’s Soup. In 1990, the couple moved to an acreage near North Bend, then in 1995 they moved into Scribner.