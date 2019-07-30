November 15, 1924 – July 29, 2019
Loretta M. Vance, 94 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home. She was born Nov. 15, 1924, in Tecumseh, Nebraska, to Hubert and Mae (Craney) Morrissey.
She is survived by daughters, Patricia Hendrix and Sherry Thompson, both of Fremont; 8 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, David and John; brothers, Harland and Norman; sister; Nora Marie Schmid; sons-in-law, Harland Thompson and Mike Hendrix; 2 grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.
The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation is Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials are suggested to Archbishop Bergan Schools or to the family.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.