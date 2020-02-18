July 22, 1960 – February 16, 2020

Lori J. Meyer, 59, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at her home, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

Lori was born July 22, 1960, in Wakefield, Nebraska, to Albert and Donna (Reibold) Grashorn. She graduated from Wayne High School in 1978. After high school she graduated from nursing school at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. Nursing was a passion for Lori. Her joy in life was working at Prairie Fields and Kid Care in Fremont. On Dec. 4, 2006, Lori married Randy Meyer in Las Vegas, Nevada. He preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 2019.

Lori enjoyed spending her time outdoors and camping with her family. She also enjoyed time spent at the casino. Her greatest joy in life was enjoying her grandchildren.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Per Lori’s wishes, she requested if you have a “Love For Lori” t-shirt that you please wear it.

Lori is survived by her son, Lukas (Elizabeth) Anderson of Fremont; stepsons, Dustin (Rebecca) Meyer of Omaha, and Jess (Jenny) Meyer of Plattsmouth; daughter, Kandi (Sergio ) DeAnda of Columbus; mother, Donna Grashorn of Fremont; brother, Larry Grashorn of Wayne; sister, Lea Petersen of Lincoln; and six grandchildren, Brandon, Taylor, Charley, Anthony, Baylie, and Cooper.