Lorna M. McDermott

Lorna was born Oct. 14, 1945, in Flint, Michigan, to John and Della Vincent. The family moved to California when she was young. She graduated from Mountain View High School in California in 1963, attended Pacific Union College 1963-1964. Lorna moved to Nebraska in the early 1970s and on April 12, 1997, she married Robert McDermott in Fremont. The couple lived in Omaha where she worked for an Edward Jones – Financial Advisor Company. Lorna received her Associate of Applied Science Degree from Metro Community College in 2000.