October 14, 1945 – April 29, 2020
Lorna M. McDermott, age 74, of Omaha died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha.
Lorna was born Oct. 14, 1945, in Flint, Michigan, to John and Della Vincent. The family moved to California when she was young. She graduated from Mountain View High School in California in 1963, attended Pacific Union College 1963-1964. Lorna moved to Nebraska in the early 1970s and on April 12, 1997, she married Robert McDermott in Fremont. The couple lived in Omaha where she worked for an Edward Jones – Financial Advisor Company. Lorna received her Associate of Applied Science Degree from Metro Community College in 2000.
Lorna was an active member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in both Omaha and Fremont.
Survivors: husband, Robert of Omaha; children, Kevin (Lisa) Williams of Alabama, Eric Williams of Vietnam, Amy Stone of New York; Robert’s children, Brenna (Shad) Clarke of Gretna, Seth (Emily) McDermott of Fremont; nine grandchildren, Ella, Audrey, Jocelyn, Mackenzie, Samantha, Alexandra, Kirsten, Brooke and Grant; half brothers, Delmar and Keith Duldulao; half sisters, Mardel Belotinsky and Sylvia Terry; stepsister, Irene Parker; sisters-in-law, Linda McDermott and Susie McDermott, both of Fremont.
Lorna was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Patricia Fus.
Controlled visitation will be Sunday, May 3, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A private family funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday, May 4 (live stream at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com) with the burial to follow in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.
