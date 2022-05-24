December 3, 1935 – May 23, 2022

Lorraine A. Kavan, 86 years, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at Nye Legacy in Fremont, Nebraska.

Lorraine was born on Dec. 3, 1935, to Charles and Mae (Welton) Webster in Tekamah, Nebraska. She grew up in Tekamah and graduated from Tekamah High School, class of 1952. After high school, Lorraine lived in Omaha, Nebraska, and worked for Mutual of Omaha. On Sept. 11, 1960, Lorraine married Arnold D. Kavan in Fremont. The couple resided on the farm and moved to North Bend in 1968. Lorraine worked various secretarial jobs and served on the Senior Center board.

Lorraine loved to attend her grandchildren’s activities through the years. She also enjoyed her Saturday nights going out to eat with Arnold. She loved to read.

She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in North Bend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold; and daughter, Kim Kavan.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Kavan; son, Greg (Kris) Kavan; sister, Rhoda Holstine; grandchildren, Eric (Jenna) Kavan, Brad Kavan, and Emma Kavan; and great-grandchildren, Hattie and Cohen Kavan.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 27, at the United Presbyterian Church in North Bend. Visitation will be Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. Private burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the North Bend Senior Center, United Presbyterian Church, and the NBC Foundation.

