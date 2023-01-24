Lorraine F. Schwanke

June 23, 1931 – January 19, 2023

Lorraine F. Schwanke, 91, of Fremont, Nebraska, formerly of Omaha, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born at home on June 23, 1931, in Linwood, Nebraska, to Marlin and Lena (Bock) Young.

She lived in Linwood and attended school there through the eighth grade until moving to North Bend in 1943 and graduated from North Bend High School in 1948. After graduation she moved to Fremont to work and live with a family as a nanny until November 1950. During this time she met Earl Schwanke through common friends and they were married on Dec. 10, 1950, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Children soon followed, Richard (1951) and Steven (1953). It was also during this time that Lorraine started her life-long career at Swanson Campbell Soup. She worked in the human resource department for 41 years, retiring in January 1993.

After retiring, she and Earl spent their winters in Mesa, Arizona, first in a park model, and later purchasing a home there. Summers were spent in Nebraska, with an occasional visit to see Richard and family in Colorado.

Lorraine taught Sunday school and was a member of PTL while the boys attended Trinity School. She loved participating in school activities and sporting events and continued attending many of her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting events. She was a sports supporter her entire life.

There were many things that Lorraine enjoyed, such as gardening. She also liked shopping with family and friends, as well as caring for and helping others less fortunate than her. She was loved by her four grandchildren and was affectionately known as “Surprise Grandma” for the small gifts she gave them each time they would come to visit. Lorraine was a working mother and devoted her life to all of her family members, whether it was making food or just visiting.

She is survived by her sons, Richard (Nancy) Schwanke of Clark, Colorado, and Steven (Sandy) Schwanke of Fremont; four grandchildren, Bryce (Ali) Schwanke, Hanni Schwanke (Kier Dalaney), David (Lindy) Schwanke and Adam Schwanke; and great-grandchildren, Caedmon, Emmitt, and Calvin; as well as seven nieces and five nephews. She was especially close to niece, Charlene (Bailey) Selig, who was with her when Earl passed away and visited weekly to help support her.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl; two sisters, Velma Bailey and Dalone Brown; two brothers, Marlin and Larry Young; brothers-in-law, Mel and Joey Schwanke, Clay and Velda Hendrickson; five nephews, Duane, Gary, Randy, Danny, and Jerry; and two nieces, Sharla Rae and Jeanie.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The service will be livestreamed at Trinity Lutheran Church's Facebook page. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Moser's in Fremont. Interment will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Hospice or to the American Heart Association.

