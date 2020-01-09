{{featured_button_text}}
Lorraine Hartung Spangler

January 11, 1919 – January 7, 2020

Lorraine Hartung Spangler, 100 years, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Arlington, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Center in Millard. Lorraine was born Jan. 11, 1919, at Fontanelle, Nebraska, to Gottlieb and Emma (Jacob) Hartung. She spent her childhood on a farm south of Fontanelle and attended elementary school at Fontanelle. She was a 1936 graduate of Fremont High School. Lorraine married Gordon A. Spangler on Nov. 24, 1938, at Fontanelle. Gordon died Sept. 22, 2008.

Lorraine lived in Fremont and worked as a sales lady for a women’s clothing store. She moved to Arlington in 1946 and lived there until moving to Omaha in 2000.

Lorraine was a member of the Arlington Community Church and former member of C.C.W. She was a 70-year member of American Legion Auxiliary 71 and member of Order of Eastern Star Chapter 48.

She is survived by son, Gary (Mary) Spangler; and daughter, Karen Franke, all of Omaha; 6 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; twin sister and five other sisters; three brothers; and son-in-law, George Franke.

The funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Arlington Community Church. Visitation with the family receiving friends will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, Nebraska.

Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home, 232 W. Eagle, Arlington, NE 68802

Service information

Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home
232 West Eagle
Arlington, NE 68002
Jan 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
12:00AM
Arlington Community Church
355 N 4th Street
Arlington, NE 68002
Jan 13
Burial
Monday, January 13, 2020
11:00AM
Memorial Cemetery
800 West 23rd Street
Fremont, NE 68025
