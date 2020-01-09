January 11, 1919 – January 7, 2020
Lorraine Hartung Spangler, 100 years, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Arlington, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Center in Millard. Lorraine was born Jan. 11, 1919, at Fontanelle, Nebraska, to Gottlieb and Emma (Jacob) Hartung. She spent her childhood on a farm south of Fontanelle and attended elementary school at Fontanelle. She was a 1936 graduate of Fremont High School. Lorraine married Gordon A. Spangler on Nov. 24, 1938, at Fontanelle. Gordon died Sept. 22, 2008.
Lorraine lived in Fremont and worked as a sales lady for a women’s clothing store. She moved to Arlington in 1946 and lived there until moving to Omaha in 2000.
Lorraine was a member of the Arlington Community Church and former member of C.C.W. She was a 70-year member of American Legion Auxiliary 71 and member of Order of Eastern Star Chapter 48.
She is survived by son, Gary (Mary) Spangler; and daughter, Karen Franke, all of Omaha; 6 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; twin sister and five other sisters; three brothers; and son-in-law, George Franke.
The funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Arlington Community Church. Visitation with the family receiving friends will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, Nebraska.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home, 232 W. Eagle, Arlington, NE 68802 402-478-4151