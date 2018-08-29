March 3, 1934 – Aug. 25, 2018
Lorraine Indra, 84, of Clarkson, Nebraska, died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at the Clarkson Community Care Center.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 31, at 10:30 a.m. at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson with Rev. Edward Yang officiating. Interment will be in Clarkson National Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Memorials are those of the family choice.
Lorraine Irene Elizabeth Indra was born March 3, 1934, in Madison County, Nebraska, to Joseph and Kathe (Correll) Hanak. She was baptized and confirmed at Creston Lutheran Church. She attended rural school in Stanton and Platte County. After school, Lorraine worked for many families in the Richland and Schuyler area. She later worked at Woolworth’s in Columbus and at her uncle Frand’s café in Columbus.
Lorraine was united in marriage to Marvin Indra on Sept. 5, 1954, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Leigh. She was a hard working farm wife, working side-by-side with Marvin, milking cows on the family dairy farm, raising a big garden and canning her produce. She enjoyed baking, embroidering, crocheting, and quilting. Lorraine also worked at the Clarkson nursing home (Golden Living) for five years, and then at the Clarkson Bakery for five years. She was member of New Zion Presbyterian Church.
Lorraine had a heart of gold, and would do anything for anybody. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Lorraine is survived by: husband, Marvin Indra of Clarkson; son, Gerald (Karen) Indra of Fremont; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jason (fiancée Shayla) Indra – Cameron, Colton, and Connor of Fremont, and Kevin (friend – Ann) Indra of Fremont; son, Billy (Joan) Indra of Clarkson; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Adam (Chayann) Indra – Destiny, Kobe, Faith, and Jase of Clarkson, Dean (friend – Melissa) Indra of Stanton, Lee (Michelle) Indra – Kennedy and Skylar of Norfolk, Justin (Jennifer) Indra – Lucas and Austyn of Ceresco, and Samantha (Joseph) Pospichal of Clarkson; son, Marvin Jr. (Deb) Indra of Howells; grandchildren and great-grandchildren – Robin (Justin) Edwards – Aubrie and Mason of Winside, Nichole (Jonnie) Eggers – Addison of Papillion, Christi (Justin) Mastny – Aiden, Harper, and Lynkin of Howells, Tara (Bo) Fullner – Madelyn and Beckett of Elkhorn, and Paige (Alex) Settje of Leigh; son, Dennis (Susan) Indra of Clarkson; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jeremy (Leah) Indra – Cadence and Chloe of Clarkson, Joseph (Erin) – Piper of Raymond, and Megan (friend – Tyler) Indra of Columbus; son, Dale (Laurie) Indra – Clarkson; grandchildren, Keaton, Paxten, Quintessence, and Dexter Indra of Clarkson; many nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was preceded in death by: parents, Joseph and Kathe Hanak; sisters, Ruth (Miles) Hoffman, Gladys (Earl) Miller, and Caroline (Michael) Henke Steiner; brother, Adolph (Marietta) Hanak; brother-in-law, Welton Henke; parents-in-law, Theodore and Bessie (Zastera) Indra; brothers-in-law, Leonard and John Indra. Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.
