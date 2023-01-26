Lorrie Mourlam, 66, of Eagle Grove, Iowa, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Mercy North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, Iowa, following a battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for later this spring. Foster Funeral and Cremation Center is entrusted with serving the family.

Ruth Lorraine Anderson, daughter of Kenneth “Andy” and Patty (Delaney) Anderson, was born March 24, 1956, in Lincoln, Nebraska. She graduated from Fremont, Nebraska, in 1974. In 1974, she was united in marriage to Michael R. Nootz in Rock Port, Missouri. The couple resided in Fremont, later moving to Boone, Iowa. To this union two children were born, Brandi and Mike. The couple later divorced. She worked as the office manager for the YMCA and a loan secretary for Boone Bank and Trust. On April 4, 1998, Lorrie married Kevin V. Mourlam in Woolstock, Iowa. Prior to her retirement, she worked for Woolstock Mutual Telephone Company. Lorrie loved time spent with her grandchildren, decorating her house, baking and cooking along with countless hours listening to music and dancing with Kevin.