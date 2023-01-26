Lorrie Mourlam
March 24, 1956 – January 19, 2023
Lorrie Mourlam, 66, of Eagle Grove, Iowa, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Mercy North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, Iowa, following a battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for later this spring. Foster Funeral and Cremation Center is entrusted with serving the family.
Ruth Lorraine Anderson, daughter of Kenneth “Andy” and Patty (Delaney) Anderson, was born March 24, 1956, in Lincoln, Nebraska. She graduated from Fremont, Nebraska, in 1974. In 1974, she was united in marriage to Michael R. Nootz in Rock Port, Missouri. The couple resided in Fremont, later moving to Boone, Iowa. To this union two children were born, Brandi and Mike. The couple later divorced. She worked as the office manager for the YMCA and a loan secretary for Boone Bank and Trust. On April 4, 1998, Lorrie married Kevin V. Mourlam in Woolstock, Iowa. Prior to her retirement, she worked for Woolstock Mutual Telephone Company. Lorrie loved time spent with her grandchildren, decorating her house, baking and cooking along with countless hours listening to music and dancing with Kevin.
She is survived by her children, Brandi Bailey of Cedar Rapids, Mike Nootz of Ames; stepchildren, Justin (Leah) Mourlam of Plymouth, Wisconsin, and Casey Mourlam of Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Jocelyn, Gage, Kaeden, Lilly, Layci, Gracie, Ryann, Kai and Micah; step-grandchildren, Alayna and Dax; great-grandchildren, Ryland, Nico, and Ila; brothers, Scott (Becky) Anderson of Fremont, Brett Anderson of Omaha, Bill (Ann) Anderson of Fremont; and sister, Juanita Tucker of Lincoln.
Lorrie was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth “Andy” Anderson and Patty Watson; stepfather, LeRoy E. Watson; brothers, Michael Wilson and Kevin Anderson.