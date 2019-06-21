August 7, 1938 – June 17, 2019
Lou Ann Perry, age 80, of Fremont passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.
Lou Ann was born Aug. 7, 1938, in Oakland, California, to Lester and Lora (Dixon) Perry. She grew up in the Oakland area and also lived at Hayward, California. She worked as a pharmacy tech and eventually became a clerk for Alameda County, California, retiring in 1993. She came to Fremont in 2006 and enjoyed bowling on a Fremont league.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard Perry and Lester Perry Jr.
Survived by nephew, Keith (Carol) Perry of Fremont; niece, Leslie Perry of Martinsburg, West Virginia; great-niece, Willow Lezcano; and good friend, Kathy (Maurice) Rayburn of Fremont.
The graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Rev. Sarah James, Chaplain Kindred Hospice, will officiate.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.