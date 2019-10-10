Louella M. Smith 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save January 11, 1939 – October 7, 2019 × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. Become a Member Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Louella M. Smith Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion spotlight What kind of craft beer are you? AP promotion spotlight Who's your TV mom? Print Ads Travel SCHOOL OF HOOPS - Ad from 2019-10-05 Oct 5, 2019 Fitness FREMONT FAMILY YMCA - Ad from 2019-10-04 Oct 4, 2019 Medical ANGELS CARE HOME HEALTH - Ad from 2019-10-10 3 hrs ago Restaurant MELS DINER - Ad from 2019-10-10 3 hrs ago Mels Diner 4240 N BROAD, FREMONT, NE 68025 402-721-9779 Hair COST CUTTERS - Ad from 2019-10-05 Oct 5, 2019 Toy HOBBY LOBBY - Ad from 2019-10-09 Oct 9, 2019 Construction BILLY HIRSCHMAN DBA H & H ROOFING - Ad from 2019-10-05 Oct 5, 2019 Billy Hirschman DBA H & H Roofing 434 S 259TH, Waterloo, NE 68069 Car JENSEN TIRE & AUTO - Ad from 2019-10-05 Oct 5, 2019 Sale GATEWAY REALTY - Ad from 2019-10-05 Oct 5, 2019 Finance LINCOLN FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK - Ad from 2019-10-09 Oct 9, 2019 More Latest Local Offers Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate Looking to Buy or Sell a Home?