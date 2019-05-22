March 16, 1927 – May 20, 2019
Louis L. Storey, 92, of Ithaca, Nebraska, entered into rest on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek, Nebraska. He was born March 16, 1927, in Floodwood, Minnesota, to Wilbert and Delana (Merrier) Storey.
Mass of Christian Burial is Saturday, May 25, at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 213 E. 8th St. Mead. Visitation is Friday, May 24, from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo
Interment with military honors at Indian Mound Cemetery, Ithaca.
