March 29, 1933 – July 20, 2019
Louise Theresa Wallace, 86, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home.
Louise was born March 29, 1933, in Bow Valley, Nebraska, to John and Amelia (Lintz) Frigge. She graduated in 1950 from Cedar Catholic in Hartington, Nebraska. Louise married Donald A. Schnieders on June 18, 1951, in Bow Valley. The family moved to Fremont in 1964. Donald passed away on Oct. 22, 1968. Louise owned the yellow cab company, she worked at Alco and retired from Hammond and Stephens.
Louise was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, and volunteered her time for Lutheran Family Services. Spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were paramount in her life.
Louise is survived by her sons, Ronald (Irene) Schnieders and Brian (Sara) Schnieders, both of Tampa, Florida; daughters, Marla Cone of Fremont, Kathy Schnieders – Abel of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Ruth (Mike) Brei of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; brother, Charles (Carolyn) Frigge of Rifle, Colorado, and Sr. Marielle Frigge of Yankton, South Dakota; son-in-law, Mike Mischnick of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; daughter, Ellen Mischnick; and sister, Marietta Hoffbauer; son-in-law, Randy Abel.
The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Rosary led by the Catholic Daughters will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and continues one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association.
