Lowell Arthur Thomsen

Lowell was born in Fremont, Nebraska, on Feb. 17, 1948. He grew up on the family farm near Fremont and graduated from Hooper High School and Dana College. He worked as a researcher for several title companies in Omaha.

He was active in the Omaha theater community and enjoyed books, music, theater, needlework, and cooking. Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Mona Thomsen; and sister, Marian Thomsen. He is survived by brother, Alan (Lorene) Thomsen. Ludvigsen Mortuary, Fremont, is handling arrangements. There will be no services. Private burial will be at a later date.