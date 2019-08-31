December 8, 1935—August 29, 2019
Lowell G. Henggeler, 83, died at his home in Fremont Thursday, August 29. He was born in Columbus, Nebraska December 8, 1935 and graduated from Columbus High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Army and then moved to Fremont in 1959. He was employed by Geo. Hormel Company and then owned and operated Godfathers Pizza from 1975 until his retirement in 2000.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and was an avid sports fan with the Huskers being his favorite team.
Lowell Henggeler was united in marriage to Joan Langan in Columbus on May 24, 1958, together they raised their six children in Fremont. She passed away May 19, 2001.
Lowell was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone. He is survived by four daughters; Jill Edwards (Richard) and Julie Butler (Dennis) both of Lincoln, Jane Tracy (Stacy) and Amy Hamilton (Brian) both of Fremont; one son Patrick Henggeler (Michelle) of Ft. Worth, Texas. He was the proud grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren He is also survived by two sisters, LaVonne Kaup (Mike) and Linda Gottschall (George), sister-in-law Sue Henggeler, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Marde Henggeler, parents Leonard and Lucille Henggeler, sister Lila Pencak and two brothers Leo and Loren Henggeler.
The Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, September 3 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Dugan Funeral Chapel with the family present from 6:00 to 8:00. The Rosary will be recited Monday at 7:00 P.M. There has been a memorial established to Bergan Elementary School. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.