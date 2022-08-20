June 9, 1947 – January 20, 2022

Lowell Gene Riethmuller of Newark, Delaware, age 74, passed away Jan. 20, 2022, in Newark. He was born on June 9, 1947, in West Point, Nebraska, to the late Norman Riethmuller and Lotus (Maack) Riethmuller.

Lowell grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in the 1965 and received a bachelor’s degree in German from Midland College in 1969. Lowell taught high school German in Schuyler and later in Elkton, Maryland. In 1982 Lowell was hired by the University of Delaware to teach in the newly formed English Language Institute. He spent the next 35 years at the University before his retirement in 2017. During his tenure at the University, Lowell received master’s degrees in German and English language studies.

In addition to his lifelong passion for learning, Lowell was a talented musician who played piano professionally and for pleasure. He played with the Seven Legends, a Fremont rock band in the 1960s and piano bars later in life. Lowell also enjoyed photography and traveled extensively, having visited 23 countries and 49 of the 50 states. He also lived in Japan for two years teaching English to Japanese students.

Lowell is survived by his brother, Ronald Riethmuller of Lincoln, and numerous cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 25 at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.