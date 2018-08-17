Aug. 4, 1932 – Aug. 13, 2018
Lowell Milbrandt passed away on Aug. 13, 2018, in Bentonville, Arkansas, at the age of 86. His parents were Herbert and Irene (Chipman) Milbrandt of Fairmont, Minnesota. He attended Fairmont Public Schools and graduated in 1950. He then attended Dana College before entering the Army. While in Blair, he met and married Rosemary Sick who was teaching there. He graduated from Officers Candidate School as a 2nd Lt. He served for three years and discharged as a 1st Lt. He then attended Midland College in Fremont, where he received his degree.
His love for sports beginning at an early age caused him to be on the basketball, football and baseball teams in high school and college. Later on, golf filled his leisure time.
After attending Midland, he purchased Thriftway Grocery in Hooper. He was very active in the community as Commercial Club member and president, and Legion Post 8 member and commander. He and two friends organized members of the community to build Hooper Golf Club. Later, he was hired at Walmart Stores in Human Resources at the Distribution Center in Texas.
His family, especially his grandchildren, brought him much joy. He is survived by his wife Rosemary, and three sons, Dr. Jeff and Beth, Nicole, Joshua and Melissa in St. Louis, Todd and Ann, Molly, Tina and Tara in Omaha, Jon and Brenda, Jacob and Megan and Tyler in Houston. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, as well as his sister, Marian Stevens of Stewartville, Minnesota.