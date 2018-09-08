July 8, 1923—September 6, 2018
Lucille Connelly, age 95, passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018, at the Hooper Care Center.
Lucille was born on July 8, 1923, to Joseph and Emma (Hudec) Kusak in Prague, Nebraska. She grew up and attended high school in Prague. Lucille Kusak married Morris Connelly in Wahoo, Nebraska, on April 10, 1945. They moved to Fremont around 1950 where they raised their family. Lucille was passionate about her family as well as her work. She liked to dance and polka dancing was her favorite. She also enjoyed playing cards and shuffle board and loved spending time with her family.
Preceded in death by her husband Morris in 1978; parents Joseph and Emma; Brother Joey (Helen) Kusak; Sisters Emma (Charles) Metz, Marie (Danny) Stierwalt, Lydia (Homer) Smith.
Survived by Children Sandra (Butch) Hutchison, Sharon Thielfoldt, David Connelly, Nancy (Ed) Swanson: Grandchildren Angela (Tony) Engquist, Eddie Swanson and fiancée Tess Farnsworth, Shane Swanson, Colby (Karrie) Swanson, Jason Connelly, Michael (Mariah Swanson) Connelly, Melissa Connelly, Travis Connelly, Brenda (Tom) Stein, Laurie Garland, and Shannon Thielfoldt; 23 Great Grandchildren; and many more family and friends.
Visitation is 4-7PM on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Family will be present from 5-7 PM. Funeral Services: 11 AM on Monday, September 10, 2018, at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Rev. Charles Starks will be officiating. Burial is at Ridge Cemetery.