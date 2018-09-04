Lucille Greunke

March 31, 1940 – Sept. 1, 2018
Lucille A. Greunke, 78 years, of Fremont passed away Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at the Hospice House in Omaha.
Lucille was born March 31, 1940, to Claus and Emma (Harms) Braasch in Genoa. She graduated from Fremont High School, class of 1957. After high school, she attended college and became a medical assistant. On June 30, 1963, she married Herman Greunke at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. They later divorced. She worked for Methodist Hospital in the Pathology Center, retiring in 1998. Lucille also worked as an activities director at Bethany Lutheran Village in Dayton, Ohio. She worked and lived in various places including: Nebraska, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Minnesota.
Lucille was a member of the LWML, choir, and was financial reporter at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. She enjoyed spending time at the Cedar Bluffs Senior Center and visiting with her friends at Nye.
Survived by daughter, Andrea Greunke Marsh of Omaha; son, Paul Martin Greunke of Bay Village, Ohio; brothers, Willard (Jolene) Braasch and Virgil (Marilyn) Braasch of Fremont; four grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
The funeral service will 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. The Rev. Mark Weber will officiate. Visitation with family receiving friends, Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Senior Center, and Fire & Rescue, all of Cedar Bluffs.
