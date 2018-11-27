October 27, 1954 – November 24, 2018
Lucinda “Cindy” L. Beezley, age 64, of Fremont died Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in the Jose Harper House in Omaha.
Cindy was born Oct. 27, 1954, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Lyle and Bernice (Ratchford) Lau. She grew up in Waterloo and graduated from West High School there. Before her marriage to Daniel Beezley she moved to Fremont. They were married Aug. 8, 2008, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She has been employed in Fremont by the Royal Canin Pet Food Company. She has been with the company since it was founded and known as Natura.
Cindy was a hard worker who loved the outdoors, camping and fishing. She loved playing cards with friends, going to the grandgirls' ball games. She loved to go to Las Vegas (bingo and the slots), watching hockey (Las Vegas Golden Knights), watching football (Iowa and Dallas Cowboys). She loved going to Canada (Bonny Bay Camp), going to Texas for her family, and she loved Thanksgiving and Black Friday as well as her vegetable garden! She was a loving, caring wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandkids meant the world to her and she loved hosting the couples' annual fish fry.
Her survivors include her husband Dan; son, Chad Gleason of Fremont and daughter-in-law Tosha; stepdaughters, Andrea Pruitt of Fremont, Laura (Matt) Fuller of Murray; five granddaughters, Tania Gleason, Tavajah Gleason, Leila Pruitt, Deilah Pruitt, Elizabeth Fuller and one grandson, Chadreon Gleason and significant other Staci Flores who are expecting a great-granddaughter soon; sister, Linda (Ron) Dessinger of Las Vegas; stepmother-in-law, Patsy Beezley of Jacksonville, Texas; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John and Lynn Williamson of Deltona, Florida, Tim and Paula Beezley of Fremont; stepbrothers, Byron Robinson of Jacksonville, Texas, Barry and Debbie Robinson of Jacksonville, Texas, Bruce and Cindy Robinson of Alto, Texas, Brent and Lori Robinson of Colorado; stepsisters-in-law, Becky and Jim Erickson of Boise, Idaho, and Betsy and Randy Roberts of Jacksonville, Texas; nieces and nephews, other extended family and the family pet dog, Bella.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Vicky Northey; nephew, Matt Northey; and her father-in-law, Roland Beezley; and mother-in-law, Jean Beezley.
Visitation at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, also at the Ludvigsen Mortuary. The committal will be later. Memorials are suggested to the Josie Harper Hospice House.
