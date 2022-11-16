December 24, 1925 – November 9, 2022

Lucretia M. Trometer, 96 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Nye Pointe in Fremont.

Lucretia was born on Dec. 24, 1925, in Kansas City, Missouri, and adopted by James and Mary (Howes) Taylor from Merrill, Iowa. Lucretia grew up in Merrill. On June 4, 1944, Lucretia married Duane Trometer in Merrill. She worked as a teacher for 10 years at Merrill Public Schools. In August of 1968, the couple moved to Fremont and owned Midwestern Motel until retiring in 1995. After retiring, they moved to Minnesota. In 2006, Lucretia moved back to Fremont.

Lucretia loved spending time with her family, especially for birthdays and holidays.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane; son, Larry; one infant grandson; and son-in-law, David Stubblefield.

She is survived by her daughters, Janet (Bob) Mayer of Omaha, Nebraska, and Barbara Stubblefield of Arvada, Colorado; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Eric Encarnacion will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at Moser’s.

Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Merrill, Iowa.

