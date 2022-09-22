December 11, 1937 – September 19, 2022

Luther Henry Greunke, 84, of Arlington, Nebraska, passed away Sept. 19, 2022, at his home.

Luther was born Dec. 11, 1937, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Henry and Ellen (Stork) Greunke. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1956 and continued his education at Universal Trades in Omaha.

Luther married Carolyn Young on Nov. 11, 1961, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. They resided in Omaha until 1977 before moving to Arlington. He worked at Lozier Corporation in Omaha for 49 ½ years, retiring in 2005.

Luther was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont. He was an excellent carpenter and mechanic. He had a passion for cars, including his 1957 Chevy convertible, and he enjoyed drag racing.

Luther is survived by his wife, Carolyn of Arlington; sons, Mark (Elaine) Greunke of Brighton, Colorado, and Tim (Denise) Greunke of Gretna, Nebraska; daughter, Tamara (Gene) Patrick of Elkhorn; brothers, Delano (Rita) Greunke and Lowell (LaDonna) Greunke, both of Omaha; sister, Mary Ellen Raines of Lincoln, Nebraska; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Luther was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha.

Memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave, Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490