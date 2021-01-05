November 10, 1943 – January 3, 2021

Lyle Ashby, age 77, of Hooper passed away Jan. 3, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Lyle was born Nov. 10, 1943, to Roy and Lucile (Castleman) Ashby of Newman Grove. He attended school to the age of 16 and started work for Merle Nelson in construction.

Lyle married Lucille (Lucy) Johnson on Aug. 7, 1966, and to this union were born two daughters, Lisa Jean and Lora Lynn. They moved to Nickerson, Nebraska, and he worked for Nickerson Farmers Co-op for 23 and 1/2 years. In 1974 the family moved to Hooper, Nebraska, where Lyle was employed by Smeal and part time for the city of Hooper.

Lyle’s love of his beloved wife and daughters was apparent to all who knew him, as was his love of his dogs and cats.

Survivors: his wife Lucy; daughters, Lisa (Butch) Nelson, Lora (Ed) Ruppert; granddaughters, Kali (friend Jarid) Nelson, and Jessica Nelson; brothers, Larry (Lorraine) and Gary Ashby, Velma Dreifurst- Shupe and Linda (Jim) Scheffer.

He was preceded in death by: parents Roy and Lucile; in-laws, Kenn and Florence Johnson; sister, Patricia Dreifurst; brother-in-law, Stetz Dreifurst and Harry Dreifurst.