October 2, 1931 – July 5, 2023

Lyle D. Wooldrik, 91, of West Point died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at St. Joseph's Hillside Villa in West Point.

Lyle Dewitt Wooldrik was born on Oct. 2, 1931, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Christ (Chris) and Marie (Suhr) Wooldrik. Lyle was baptized on Oct. 25, 1931, at the Lutheran Church in Denver, Iowa, and he attended school at Mount Vernon District 4 in Iowa. During his youth, the family moved to a farm southeast of West Point where he continued his education. He was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church – Cuming County Line in 1945.

Lyle married Imogene Flyr on April 27, 1968, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Omaha. The couple made their home on the farm southeast of West Point where they raised their family, milked cows and continued the farming operation. Lyle truly loved life on the farm. He sold seed for several different seed companies for 68 years. Lyle was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church for 77 years and served on the church council several times. He loved sports and managed a men’s fastpitch softball team for 22 years, winning many championships. He enjoyed shuffleboard and played on a league for a several years. Lyle was a Husker fan and closely followed the football and basketball games. As a season ticket holder, he and Imogene attended many games over the years. One of their most memorable Husker Bowl game trips was the 1995 Fiesta Bowl in Arizona where Nebraska won the National Championship. They enjoyed traveling and took several trips with Garst Seed Company.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Imogene; daughter, Catherine Wooldrik of Lincoln and granddaughter, Scarlett; son, Mark (Michelle) of West Point and grandchildren, Jordyn, Anna, Evelyn, Greta and Henry; daughter, Vickie (Russell) Phillips of Wahoo and grandchildren, Alexander and Colette; son, Chad of Omaha; brother, Ervin of West Point; sisters-in-law, LaVern (Cleon) Houghton of Wisner, Joyce (Flyr) Cronican of Omaha and Eddy Lou Flyr of Omaha; brothers-in-law, Dale (Phyllis) Flyr of Omaha, Dean (Rena) Flyr of Omaha and Alvin (Jill) Flyr of Clive, Iowa; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Christ and Marie; sister, Mary Schulzkump; sister-in-law, Lola Wooldrik; brothers-in-law, Delmer “Curly” Schulzkump, Lyle Flyr and Bob Cronican; parents-in-law, Lester (Elizabeth) Flyr.