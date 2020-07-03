Lyle E. Guhde
March 23, 1948 – July 1, 2020
Lyle E. Guhde, 72 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home. Lyle was born March 23, 1948, in Nebraska City, Nebraska, to Ernest and Freda (Buchholz) Guhde. He moved to Fremont in 1968 and worked as an auto mechanic. Lyle married Eunice Mumm on July 17, 1970. Lyle enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, dominoes and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Eunice; daughters, Tami Nelson of Glenvile, Minnesota, Katina (J.B.) Sommers of Fremont, Lila (Rob) Deklavs of Lincoln, Nebraska, Katherine Guhde and Linsey (Daniel) Bates, all of Fremont; brothers, Richard Guhde of Hamburg, Iowa, Gary (Janeen) Guhde of St. Paul, Minnesota, Danny (Nita) Guhde of Fremont and Terry (Carol) Guhde of Omaha, Nebraska; sisters, Shirley Gilbert, Doris Howard, Jolene (Dean) Irvin and Rhonda (Steve) Ustohal, all of Fremont; 15 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack Guhde.
The funeral service is 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation on Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490
