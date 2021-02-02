Lyman L. Wagner

November 4, 1934 – February 1, 2021

Lyman L. Wagner, age 86, of Hooper died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at the Hooper Care Center.

Lyman was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Fremont to Roy and Delphine (Ruwe) Wagner. He was raised near Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School. After high school Lyman moved to a farm north of Hooper where he lived and farmed for over 60 years. After he retired from farming he continued to live on the farm.

Lyman married Joan Crosier in 1955 and she preceded him in death in 1996. In June of 2001, Lyman married Virginia Edler and she preceded him in death in March of 2020.

In Lyman’s younger years he was a 4-H leader and served on the Winslow-Scribner Co-op Board. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper.

Survivors: sons, Kit (Tina Mauch) Wagner of Hooper, George (Karen) Wagner of Hooper, Chad (Alicia) Wagner of Fremont; 11 grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.