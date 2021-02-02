Lyman L. Wagner
November 4, 1934 – February 1, 2021
Lyman L. Wagner, age 86, of Hooper died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at the Hooper Care Center.
Lyman was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Fremont to Roy and Delphine (Ruwe) Wagner. He was raised near Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School. After high school Lyman moved to a farm north of Hooper where he lived and farmed for over 60 years. After he retired from farming he continued to live on the farm.
Lyman married Joan Crosier in 1955 and she preceded him in death in 1996. In June of 2001, Lyman married Virginia Edler and she preceded him in death in March of 2020.
In Lyman’s younger years he was a 4-H leader and served on the Winslow-Scribner Co-op Board. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper.
Survivors: sons, Kit (Tina Mauch) Wagner of Hooper, George (Karen) Wagner of Hooper, Chad (Alicia) Wagner of Fremont; 11 grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper. The Rev. Casey Lieneman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hooper Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Redeemer Lutheran Church and the Hooper Care Center. Visitation at Ludvigsen’s Hooper Funeral Chapel will be Tuesday, from 4-7 p.m. Masks are required at both the visitation and funeral.
Ludvigsen’s Hooper Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.