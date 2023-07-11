December 10, 1951—July 8, 2023

Lynda M. Christ-Bentley, 71 years, of West Point, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Franciscan Health Care in West Point.

The memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, Nebraska. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at Moser’s.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

