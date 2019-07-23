December 22, 1931 – July 21, 2019
Magdalene C. Sixta, 87 years, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont, Nebraska. She was born Dec. 22, 1931, in Dodge, Nebraska, to Paul and Magdalena (Arps) Chudamelka.
Magdalene married Frank J. Sixta Jr. on Oct. 18, 1949, in Papillion, Nebraska. She resided in Fremont for most of her life. She retired from Overland Products.
She is survived by sons, Ronald Sixta and friend, Cheryl Bodlak, David Sixta both of Nebraska, John Sixta of California, Daniel Sixta of Texas; daughters, Victoria (Michael) Greunke of Colorado, Janet (Randall) Koski of Nebraska, and Magdalene “Mickey” (Michael) McBreen of Washington; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Magdalene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four sisters; and three brothers.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at a later date. Private burial in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 402-721-4490