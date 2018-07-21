Jan. 5, 2017—July 18, 2018
Mahz left us too soon. He was happy, had a smile to light the world and is loved. He was learning to enjoy so much in life from fishing and dancing to walking with his sister and pretending to vacuum behind mom and dad.
Mahz is survived by his loving parents JoDee and Spencer and big sister, Rayne; Grandparents Curt and Lynn Goracke and Stephanie and Verlin Friedly; Aunts & Uncle’s, Dedric (Jess) Friedly, Tonya Friedly, Daisha (Justin) Graves, Nina Friedly, Brooke Goracke and Haley (Tom) Fruen; Cousins, Cayden, Connor, Norah, Florence, Devin and Ellis.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 22, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel, Omaha. Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, July 23, 2018 at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo St., Omaha.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family will be used in Mahz’s memory at a later date. To leave a condolence, visit www.bramanmortuary.com