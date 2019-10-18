August 16, 1928 – October 16, 2019
Marcella A. Legler, age 91, of Fremont died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Marcy was born Aug. 16, 1928, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Emil P. and Mary (Popelka) Svec. She was raised in Schuyler and graduated from Schuyler High School. After high school she moved to California and worked as a secretary for General Motors in Los Angeles for two years. She returned to Nebraska and made her home in Omaha. She married Jack J. Legler on June 21, 1952, in Schuyler. After their marriage they lived in several different communities until moving to Fremont in 1970. They bought and operated the A&W Drive Inn on Bell Street for several years.
Marcy loved to play bridge and bowl. She served as the director of the Fremont Bridge Club, and had served as President, Secretary and Treasurer of several bowling leagues. She loved the Minnesota Vikings and Nebraska Cornhuskers but most of all she enjoyed her girls, lovingly known as the “Fabulous Four” (Marcella, Lori, Stacia and Mayle).
Survivors: daughter, Lori (Steve) Bradley of Fremont; granddaughter, Stacia (Jeff) Owen of Omaha; great-granddaughter, Mayle Marcella Owen of Omaha; sister, Bernice Delaney of Elkhorn; companion, Cataline.
Marcella was preceded in death by her husband Jack in 2013, daughter Jill Sue Legler, parents, seven brothers and five sisters.
The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Visitation with the family will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., also at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family for later distribution.
