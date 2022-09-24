February 18, 1932 – September 23, 2022

Marcella “Joann” Treinen, 90 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Pathfinder Place. She was born on Feb. 18, 1932, in Hospers, Iowa, to Leo and Johanna (Stapenhorst) Reuter.

Joann grew up on a farm in Hospers. She worked as a waitress at Bishop’s in Sioux City, Iowa. On May 4, 1953, she married John “Johnny T.” Treinen at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Hospers. John worked for the railroad and they traveled around Nebraska during their first years of marriage. The couple lived in Valley, Nebraska, for several years, until moving to Fremont in 1964.

Joann was very involved with St. Patrick Church. She enjoyed helping with St. Pat’s women funeral lunches and helped with the parish festivals. She enjoyed watching the Kansas City Royals, loved cheering for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and having coffee with her good friends. Her family and grandkids were the loves of her life, and she would babysit them over the years. Joann was an excellent baker and made many delicious pies and cakes.

She is survived by her son, Ron Treinen; daughters, Linda Treinen, Mary (Doug) Herold, and Ann Laaker; brother, Robert (Nancy) Reuter; sister, Rosella Reuter; sisters-in-law, Barb Reuter and Pat Reuter; six grandchildren, Greg, Vincent (Amber), Amber (Kirby), Dusty, Cody, Dillon; and two great-grandchildren, Felix and Autumn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Harold and Jerome; three sisters, Arlene (Fred) Lamphere, Alice (Bud) Holles, Viola (Don) Zenk.

A private family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 26, from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Bergan Schools.

Online condolences can be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490