Marcella M. BusseMay 2, 1932 – July 22, 2019
Marcella M. Busse, 87 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born May 2, 1932, in Leigh, Nebraska, to C.A. Harry and Margarete (Ehlers) Siebrasse.
Marcella married Edw. Busse on Oct. 25, 1957, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Leigh. Edw. preceded her in death on April 2, 2013.
Member of Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont, the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Auxiliary for 44 years, serving as President in 1981 and American Legion Auxiliary in Ames, Iowa. She received a lifetime membership in the PTA for Northside School. She was also involved as a Girl Scout leader, Vacation Bible School and later helped on the Fremont Election Board. Marcella loved to decorate for the seasons and holidays, loved baking and traveling with her husband.
Survived by son, Brian (Janet) Busse, St. Paul, Nebraska; daughters, Jody (Jim) Hedrick, Lincoln, Nebraska, Kimberly (Paul) Knobbe, Dodge, Nebraska; and 5 grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband.
The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation is Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue on Friday 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial is 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Leigh Cemetery in Leigh, Nebraska.
Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church or to the family.
