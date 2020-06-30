Marcella Marjorie Berner

Marcella had several jobs through the years, including seasonal work at Hoegemeyer Hybrids, walking beans, babysitting jobs, helped at Downtown Brown’s cooking noon meals, but her number one job was always being a mom. She loved spending time with her family. They went on many hunting and fishing trips. She especially looked forward to yearly trips to visit her family in Missouri. She spent as much time as she could with George fishing, camping, and gardening. She loved to can and spent many hours canning all the fruits and vegetables they harvested. She also loved to sew. It seemed like she was always mending someone’s clothes. She spent much time and care making baby blankets for every one of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She would go to everyone’s birthday parties, school concerts, and sporting events. They always knew where she was because they could hear her cheering them on. She took pictures of every occasion and organized them all in hundreds of books, so she could relive every moment. Her TV mantle was the one place the entire family could be seen together. We will always miss you and will always love you mom.