December 14, 1940 – June 28, 2020
Marcella Marjorie Berner, 79 years, of Hooper, Nebraska, died June 28, 2020.
Marcella Lambrecht was born Dec. 14, 1940, during a blizzard to Emil and Louise Lambrecht at their home near Foster, Nebraska. She was the 8th of 11 children. Shortly after, the family moved to a home 11 miles south of Pierce, Nebraska. In 1950 at the age of 9, they moved to Weableau, Missouri, for 6 years before returning to live in the town of Pierce.
During her school years, Marcella was active in sports, including basketball and softball. She also enjoyed horseback riding and fishing in her spare time, but most of all she enjoyed singing county and western music. She graduated from Pierce High School in 1958. Shortly after, she moved in with a family near Norfolk where she cooked, cleaned, ironed clothes, and took care of the children. She was so proud, she saved up and bought her new teeth with the money.
Marcella met George Berner, the love of her life, at the Riverside Dance Hall in Norfolk. In February of 1960, they were married at the Pierce Courthouse. She hopped on a bus and moved to Virginia with him, while he was in the Army. Her first son, George Jr., was born while she was there. In 1961, they moved back to Nebraska, and while living in the Fremont area, her daughter, Ragena, was born. They later moved to Ames, Nebraska, and her second son, Jeffrey, was born. In 1965, she was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Several years passed before they moved to Hooper, where they bought their family home. In 1975, she had her third son, Gregory.
Marcella had several jobs through the years, including seasonal work at Hoegemeyer Hybrids, walking beans, babysitting jobs, helped at Downtown Brown’s cooking noon meals, but her number one job was always being a mom. She loved spending time with her family. They went on many hunting and fishing trips. She especially looked forward to yearly trips to visit her family in Missouri. She spent as much time as she could with George fishing, camping, and gardening. She loved to can and spent many hours canning all the fruits and vegetables they harvested. She also loved to sew. It seemed like she was always mending someone’s clothes. She spent much time and care making baby blankets for every one of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She would go to everyone’s birthday parties, school concerts, and sporting events. They always knew where she was because they could hear her cheering them on. She took pictures of every occasion and organized them all in hundreds of books, so she could relive every moment. Her TV mantle was the one place the entire family could be seen together. We will always miss you and will always love you mom.
Marcella is survived by daughter, Ragena (Kim) Sommerer of Fremont; sons, Jeffrey (Renee) Berner of Nickerson, Nebraska, and Gregory (Jody) Berner of Hooper; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Adelyn Steinkraus of Plainview, Nebraska, Lena Elliot of Eldorado Springs, Missouri, Evelyn Lambrecht of Salina, Kansas, Helen (Andy) Rainey of Lawson, Missouri, and Lois Ann Hill of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; brother, Earl (Norma) Lambrecht of Limestone, Maine; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; son, George Jr.; sister, Arlene; and brothers, Charles, Elmer, and Frank.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner, Nebraska. The Rev. Bruce Schut will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Winside, Nebraska.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
