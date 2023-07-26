Marcella Pallat
December 11, 1914 - July 25, 2023
Marcella Pallat, 108 years, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away, July 25, 2023, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont, Nebraska.
She was born Dec. 11, 1914, in Morse Bluff, Nebraska, to John and Mary (Pabian) Svoboda.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 28, 2023, at St. Charles Catholic Church in North Bend with Rev. Father Keith Rezac officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church with a Rosary said before the Mass on Friday. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend.
Memorials may be directed to St. Charles Catholic Church in North Bend or North Bend Fire and Rescue.
Online condolences and full obituary may be found at mosermemorialchapels.com
