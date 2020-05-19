Marcia Sachs Dean

She was born on June 20, 1952, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Glenn and Myra Sachs. She grew up in Blair, Nebraska, and graduated from Blair High School in 1970. Marcia will be remembered for her ability to make us laugh until we cried, her infatuation with Goodwill shopping, and her love of Hershey bars and Diet Coke. But most of all, she will be remembered for the love of her children, Erin Dean Kampschneider and Brian L. Dean, and her grandsons, Ethan Dean (Iowa) and Pryce Kampschneider, who were the light of her life. Marcia worked hard all of her life and excelled at any job she took on.