Mardell WeitzenkampMarch 25, 1931 – August 12, 2019
Mardell Weitzenkamp, 88, of Fremont, formerly of rural Hooper, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.
Mardell Delores Weitzenkamp was born March 25, 1931, in Oakland to Marvin and Agnes (Kohlmeier) Anderson. She grew up in Uehling and graduated from Uehling High School. She married Lowell Weitzenkamp in 1950 and they moved to a farm in rural Hooper where they lived for 50 years. The family business was farming and cattle feeding and Mardell managed all the bookkeeping and banking for the business. Mardell was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church north of Hooper and Lutheran Church Women.
Mardell and Lowell moved to Fremont in 2000 where they joined First Lutheran Church and Mardell provided food for a number of programs while she was able. Mardell was active in Fremont Newcomers for a number of years.
Mardell was preceded in death by her husband in 2011. She is survived by her children, Carol (David) Trower of New York, New York, Mary Harper of San Diego, California, Tom (Cindy) Weitzenkamp of Hooper, and Scott (Wendy) Weitzenkamp of Lincoln; her grandchildren, Jon (Janelle) Weitzenkamp, Jenny (Chris) Estudillo, Michael (Kaitlin) Harper, Brian Weitzenkamp, Emily Trower-Young, Kimberly Merk and Brian Merk; and 11 great-grandchildren, many of whom knew her as Grandma Dell.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation with the family will be Friday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the Building Fund of First Lutheran Church or to LifeHouse (formerly Care Corps).
An online guest book may be signed at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.