Mardene Kroeger
September 18, 1940 – March 8, 2020
Mardene Kroeger went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Mardene was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Sioux City, Iowa. Her parents were Arthur and Esther (Larson) Mord. She was raised on a farm north of Wausa, Nebraska. Mardene attended Wausa Public Schools, grades 1 through 12. She graduated in 1957. She attended Wayne State College for two years and graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln with a degree in education. Mardene received her Master's Degree in Reading/Education from the University of Nebraska in Omaha. Mardene taught school for two years in Denison, Iowa. She then taught 38 years for Fremont Public Schools, 30 years of which were in Title 1 reading. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary teacher's sorority, and NEA, NSEA, and the FEA.
You have free articles remaining.
Mardene married David Kroeger on June 17, 1967, at the Fremont Alliance Church.
She was active in the Fremont Alliance Church, teaching Sunday School, chaired the Alliance Women's Mission prayer group and attended the Bible Study Fellowship for years.
Mardene was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Arlise Anderson of Sioux City, Iowa. Mardene is survived by her husband, David; sister, Mary Jo Mord of Columbus, Nebraska; nephews, Thomas Anderson of Sioux City, Iowa, Douglas Anderson of Warrensburg, Missouri; nieces, Marilyn Feimster of Winterset, Iowa, and Margene VanSickle of Spirit Lake, Iowa. There are also 10 great-nieces and nephews and 8 great-great-nieces and nephews.
Celebration of her life will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the Fremont Alliance Church with interment at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials will be for the Great Commission Fund (missions) of the Alliance Church. Visitation, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel, will be on Thursday, March 12, from 4 to 8 p.m., with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.