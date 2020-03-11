Mardene Kroeger went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Mardene was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Sioux City, Iowa. Her parents were Arthur and Esther (Larson) Mord. She was raised on a farm north of Wausa, Nebraska. Mardene attended Wausa Public Schools, grades 1 through 12. She graduated in 1957. She attended Wayne State College for two years and graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln with a degree in education. Mardene received her Master's Degree in Reading/Education from the University of Nebraska in Omaha. Mardene taught school for two years in Denison, Iowa. She then taught 38 years for Fremont Public Schools, 30 years of which were in Title 1 reading. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary teacher's sorority, and NEA, NSEA, and the FEA.