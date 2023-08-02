November 16, 1932 – July 29, 2023

In Loving Memory of Margaret C. Arvanitis

With heavy hearts, we share the peaceful passing of Margaret (Marge) Arvanitis, who departed this world on July 29, 2023, surrounded by the love of her family.

Margaret lived an extraordinary life. As an entrepreneur and early childhood educator in Nebraska, Oregon, and Texas, she profoundly impacted countless students, nurturing their intellectual curiosity and starting them on their journey. Beyond her classroom, Margaret was a staunch advocate for children and served several terms as Fremont School Board Trustee. After retiring from teaching, she created an online seniors group to bring older adults together for fun and adventure. And later in life, she found a new passion as an author and wrote several books for young adults.

Aside from her professional accomplishments, she was a devoted daughter, cherished mother, caring grandmother, loving sister, and a dear friend to many. Margaret lived a life of compassion and strength, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who loved her.

Born Nov. 16, 1932, Margaret’s journey began on a small farm near Orchard, Nebraska, where she grew up as one of five siblings, including her identical twin sister Mary Matthews. The “twins” continued to support and learn from each other their entire lives, and they celebrated their 90th birthdays together with their usual fun and laughter. Margaret also had two brothers, Albert and James Wellman, and another sister, Druella Lancaster, who all passed before her.

As a mother to five, she led by example, instilling values of kindness, perseverance, and respect. Her unconditional love and guidance shaped her children’s lives and served as the foundation for their successes. Her role as a grandmother brought her immense joy. She adored every moment spent with her nine amazing grandchildren—Drew, Saige, Jessi, Anthony, Beau, Jade, Dillon, Nick, and Jacey—loving them and celebrating their accomplishments. As well as her seven “greats” grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Mike and Nick Arvanitis; and daughters, Mary Boncutter, Patricia Arvanitis, and Vicki Schuler (daughter by love). She joins her son John (J.D.) Arvanitis in the afterlife. Margaret’s spirit will continue to live on through her family, friends, and the countless lives she touched.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490