May 25, 1933 – January 28, 2023
Margaret H. “Maggie” Beiermann, age 89, of Fremont died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Edgewood Vista in Fremont.
The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The family will receive friends beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. A gathering will follow the burial at the East Wing Venue at Milady Coffee. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church Comfort Dog Ministry.
