June 16, 1951 – July 30, 2018
Margaret M. “Marge” Cody, age 67, of Omaha died July 30, 2018.
Preceded in death by husband William; parents, Francis and Margaret; sister, Jean; and brother, Michael. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Wes and Kelly of Virginia Beach, Virginia; daughters and sons-in-law, Erin Moser, and fiancée, Jay Sellhorst of Fremont, Tara and Joseph Riggle of Scribner, Shana and Timothy Clapper of Fremont, Teresa and John Wetta; grandchildren, Cade and Avery Cody, Harrison, Faith, and Joseph Riggle, Mikenna, Garret, and Tyler Moser, Bailey and Lauren Clapper, and Joel, Janelle, and Brooke Wetta; sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia and John Westrup and Mary Jane and Dwight Linn; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Betty Lynch, and Richard and Amy Lynch; and many nieces, nephews and cousins that loved her very much.
The funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home in Elkhorn with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment at Pleasant View Cemetery, Leshara. Memorials to the St. Joseph Tower Arts Dept. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.
