October 6, 1928 – November 9, 2019
Margaret Mary McGath, age 91, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Born on Oct. 6, 1928, in Omaha to George B. and Mary R. (McNeill) Sancha. She was a life-long Fremont resident, a 1946 graduate of Fremont High School and received a B.A. and teaching degree from Midland Lutheran College.
Margaret Mary raised her six children and was a teacher/librarian at Fremont Bergan High and Arlington Elementary Schools. She married David H. McGath on June 6, 1949, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. David passed away on June 5, 2016. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and St. Joan of Arc Circle.
Margaret Mary is survived by sons, David (Marian) McGath of Ralston, Nebraska, and Dr. John H. (Sherry) McGath of Lawton, Oklahoma; daughters, Mary (Kurt) Jurgens of Omaha, Lucy Higley (Dennis) Russell of Marana, Arizona, and Julie Jones of Fremont; nine grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; son, Michael S. McGath; and brother, George D. Sancha.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. The Rev. Bill Cremers will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 6 -7 p.m. and a Rosary will follow at 7 p.m., all at Moser’s in Fremont.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials are suggested to Archbishop Bergan Elementary School.
Online condolences may be left at: mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490