Margaret ‘Maggie' A. Meier

October 27, 1950 - July 23, 2023

Margaret “Maggie” A. Meier, 72 years, of South Sioux City, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born on Oct. 27, 1950, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Woodrow and Evelyn (Kruger) Farris.

Margaret grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont Archbishop Bergan High School in 1969. She attended the University of Omaha and later Briar Cliff College. She married Larry Meier on April 9, 1976 in Lincoln. They resided in North Bend, Nebraska; Omaha, Nebraska; Marianna, Florida; West Point, Nebraska; and South Sioux City since 1987. She was employed at Terra Industries, she retired in December 2015.

Margaret was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City, Archbishop Bergan Alumni, the Quota Club Sioux City, and was a big Husker fan.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; son, Woodrow Meier, Boulder, Colorado; daughter, Kelly (Bryant) Jorgensen, Omaha, Nebraska; step-son, Larry “Scott” Meier, Sioux City, Iowa; brother, Bill (Kris) Farris, Marshalltown, Iowa; sister, Sharon Agress, Fremont; and sister-in-law, Terri Farris, Pensacola, Florida; three grandchildren: Brady Jorgensen, Alisa Hansen, and Evan Meier; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister; brothers, Gary Farris and Bob Farris, as well as Bob's wife Nancy Farris.

Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 28, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation on Thursday from 5-7 p.m., at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to the family for a future designation.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.