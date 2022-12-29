January 22, 1930—December 27, 2022

Margaret “Peg” Greteman passed away on Dec. 27, 2022, at the age of 92. A former resident of Fremont, she owned and operated the Spence Shoppe, a clothing boutique that offered her customers stylish women’s clothing not found in department stores. She was a member of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce and belonged to several women’s clubs.

She possessed a generous spirit and a pragmatic approach to life, always allowing her humor to shine through. Some of Peg’s favorite pastimes were spending time with her beloved dog, Chloe, gardening, canning, reading, puzzling and watching classic movies. She was known to her friends and Elkhorn neighbors as the “Heineken lady,” as she attributed a Heineken a day to her longevity. Peg is survived by her “baby” brother, Jerry (Sheila) Fasbender; four children: Kevin (Mary) Greteman, Michelle Ijem, Kim Schlesinger and Lance (Meg) Greteman; six grandchildren: Nathan, Meghan, Whitney, BJ, Amelia and Otto; and two great-grandchildren, Maddie and Jackson.

Remembrances in Peg’s name can be made to the Food Bank for the Heartland or the Dodge County Humane Society. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

