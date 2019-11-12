Margaret (Sancha) McGath 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save October 6, 1928 – November 9, 2019 × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Margaret (sancha) Mcgath Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion Which season are you? promotion spotlight Are you ready for retirement? Print Ads Restaurant TORTILLERIA Y TAQUERIA ANITA - Ad from 2019-11-06 Nov 6, 2019 Cleaning QUALITY DRY CLEANERS - Ad from 2019-11-08 Nov 8, 2019 Other NP DODGE - BARB MULLER - Ad from 2019-11-06 Nov 6, 2019 Phone US CELLULAR - AGENTI NOVUS - Ad from 2019-11-06 Nov 6, 2019 Medical UROLOGY HEALTH CENTER PC - Ad from 2019-11-06 Nov 6, 2019 Other DON PETERSON/ BRIAN VILLWOK - Ad from 2019-11-06 Nov 6, 2019 Construction Storm Drywall - Ad from 2019-11-08 Nov 8, 2019 Sale SHELF GENIE - Ad from 2019-11-07 Nov 7, 2019 Other DON PETERSON/BARB ORR - Ad from 2019-11-06 Nov 6, 2019 Fitness FREMONT FAMILY YMCA - Ad from 2019-11-08 Nov 8, 2019