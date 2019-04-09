January 7, 1929 – April 3, 2019
Marge Kroeger, 90, of Schuyler died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Columbus Care and Rehabilitation.
The memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Schuyler with Rev. Bill Mattfeld officiating. Committal in the Schuyler Cemetery
Memorials to Sammy's Super Heroes of Columbus.
Lunch in the church hall following committal.
Marjorie was born Jan. 7, 1929, in Lesterville, South Dakota, to Frank and Anna (Chodora) Hejl. She moved with her family to Rogers as a child and attended school in Rogers. She then graduated from Schuyler High School. On Sept. 22, 1947, Marge was united in marriage to Kenneth Kroeger in Schuyler, and four children were born to this union. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Schuyler where she was a member of the ladies aid and quilting club.
Marge is survived by her son, Kevin (Lisa) Kroeger of Blair; daughters, Lana Hoover (special friend Scott Ward) of Columbus, Gail (Rick) Anderson of Fremont, Kim Schaefer of Columbus; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenny; four brothers; two sisters; grandchildren, Mikayla Anderson, Ben Hoover and Cammi Harter.
Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler is in charge of arrangements.